Compass To Unveil Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 Topline Data For Tovecimig In BTC; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will review topline secondary endpoints from its Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 clinical study assessing the Tovecimig combination with Paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) on April 27, 2026, Monday.

Biliary tract cancer is a cancer that starts in the inner lining of the bile-carrying tubes or gallbladder. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics is an oncology-focused firm that develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases.

The company's lead product candidate, Tovecimig, is a bispecific antibody that targets delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumour vascularisation. It also develops antibodies CTX-471, CTX-8371, and CTX-10726.

Trial Details and Findings

The COMPANION-002 trial is a Phase 2/3 randomised, controlled study of Tovecimig in patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent biliary tract cancers who have received one prior systemic chemotherapy regimen.

The study enrolled 168 adult patients, randomised in a 2:1 ratio to receive Tovecimig plus paclitaxel (111 patients) or paclitaxel alone (57 patients).

All patients received 80 mg/m2 Paclitaxel on days 1, 8, and 15 of each 28-day cycle. Patients in the Tovecimig arm were also dosed with 10 mg/kg of Tovecimig on days 1 and 15 of each 28-day cycle.

Earlier in April 2025, Tovecimig, in combination with paclitaxel, achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 17.1%, including 1 complete response, compared with 5.3% for paclitaxel alone, in patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC) treated in the second-line setting, which was the primary endpoint.

For the secondary endpoint analysis, the trial required a threshold of events in 80% of patients.

Recent Financial Results

Net loss for 2025 was $66.5 million or $0.42 per common share, compared to $49.4 million or $0.36 per common share in the prior year.

As of December 31, the firm's cash and marketable securities were $209 million and are expected to fund operations into 2028.

CMPX has traded between $1.66 and $6.88 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (24 April 2026) trade at $5.02, down 3.83%.

In the overnight market, CMPX is trading at $5.69, up 13.35%.

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