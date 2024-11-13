Compass Therapeutics price target raised to $7 from $5 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Aydin Huseynov raised the firm’s price target on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) to $7 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm notes growing optimism around CTX-009.

