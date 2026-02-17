Is Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 925 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPX's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CMPX has gained about 17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.7% on average. This means that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ekso Bionics (EKSO). The stock has returned 14.2% year-to-date.

In Ekso Bionics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 447 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.7% so far this year, so CMPX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ekso Bionics belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 83-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -9.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Compass Therapeutics, Inc. and Ekso Bionics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

