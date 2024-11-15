Compass Therapeutics downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Leerink

Leerink analyst Andrew Berens downgraded Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $4, down from $5. The firm sees a “number of uncertainties in key value drivers for the company.” The analyst removed the third-line colorectal cancer monotherapy and gastric cancer opportunities for CTX-009 due to lack of commitment to these settings.
