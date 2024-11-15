News & Insights

Compass Therapeutics downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Leerink

November 15, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Leerink analyst Andrew Berens downgraded Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $4, down from $5. The firm sees a “number of uncertainties in key value drivers for the company.” The analyst removed the third-line colorectal cancer monotherapy and gastric cancer opportunities for CTX-009 due to lack of commitment to these settings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

