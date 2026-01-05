Compass Therapeutics Appoints Cynthia Sirard As CMO; Shares Surge In Pre-market

Markets
(RTTNews) - Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Arjun Prasad as Chief Commercial Officer and Cynthia Sirard as Chief Medical Officer, effective as of January 1, 2026.

Cyndi brings more than two decades of experience in oncology drug development and previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Leap Therapeutics.

Before joining the company, Prasad was Chief Commercial Officer at Servier Pharmaceuticals.

In the pre-market trading, Compass Therapeutics is 6.19% higher at $5.49 on the Nasdaq.

