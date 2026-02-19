Is Compass Stock a Buy After Kanen Added 1.6 Million Shares to Its Position?

Key Points

Kanen bought 1,573,950 Compass shares; estimated trade size $14.36 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end Compass position value rose by $29.11 million, reflecting both trading and share price movement.

The transaction equates to a 4.36% shift in Kanen’s reported U.S. equity AUM.

Kanen now holds 6,401,147 Compass shares, valued at $67.59 million as of December 31, 2025.

Compass stake represents 20.52% of Kanen’s 13F AUM, making it the fund’s largest reported position as of December 31, 2025.

What happened

According to a February 18, 2026, SEC filing, Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed a significant buy in Compass (NYSE:COMP), adding 1,573,950 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $14.36 million, based on the average Compass share price from October through December 2025. The quarter-end value of Kanen’s Compass stake increased by $29.11 million, a figure that reflects both the share purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

Kanen’s Compass position now stands at 20.52% of its $329.38 million 13F AUM after the fourth-quarter buy.

Top five holdings post-filing:

NASDAQ:COMP: $67.59 million (20.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ALLT: $45.04 million (13.9% of AUM)

NYSE:BNED: $30.81 million (9.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:REAL: $29.34 million (8.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:INSE: $24.84 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, Compass shares were priced at $10.46, up 31.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 18.81 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 18, 2026) $10.46 Market capitalization $7.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.64 billion Net income (TTM) ($56.40 million)

Company snapshot

Compass, Inc. provides a cloud-based real estate brokerage platform, offering integrated software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, and operations, as well as mobile applications for agents.

The company provides real estate brokerage and adjacent services in the United States through its proprietary technology platform.

Primary customers include real estate agents and home buyers and sellers across the United States, with a focus on leveraging technology to streamline agent-client interactions.

Compass is a technology-driven real estate brokerage operating at national scale, with $6.64 billion in trailing twelve months revenue and a market capitalization of $7.54 billion as of February 18, 2026.

The company's strategy centers on providing agents with advanced digital tools to improve efficiency and client service. Its competitive advantage lies in its integrated software platform, which enables differentiated service delivery in a highly fragmented industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Kanen Wealth Management’s purchase of 1.6 million shares in Compass illustrates the investment firm’s bullish outlook towards the stock. Compass represented 13% of the firm’s assets under management in the third quarter of 2025, then rocketed to 21% in Q4 after this buy.

Kanen’s belief in Compass is understandable. The company is doing well. It delivered record revenue of $1.9 billion in Q3. This represented impressive 24% year-over-year growth.

Compass expects sales to continue rising in Q4, reaching between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, an increase over 2024’s $1.4 billion.

It also boasted a strong balance sheet. At the end of Q3, total assets were $1.6 billion compared to total liabilities of $775 million.

Compass is delivering outstanding business performance. It’s no wonder Kanen increased its position so dramatically. And given Compass stock’s valuation is reasonable at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.9, now is a good time to buy shares.

