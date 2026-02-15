Is Compass Stock a Buy After Barrier Capital Initiated a Position Worth Over $10 Million?

Key Points

Barrier Capital bought 952,074 shares of Compass; estimated trade value of $10.06 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $10.06 million, reflecting the new share acquisition.

Transaction equaled 7.4% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 952,074 shares valued at $10.06 million as of December 31, 2025.

Compass is not among Barrier Capital’s top five holdings following the trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Barrier Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Compass (NYSE:COMP), purchasing 952,074 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $10.06 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position for Barrier Capital, representing 7.4% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top five holdings post-filing:

NYSE:QXO: $30.80 million (22.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $17.34 million (12.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $16.64 million (12.2% of AUM)

NYSE:V: $15.44 million (11.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DASH: $11.85 million (8.7% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Compass were priced at $10.41, up 37.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 25.54 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.64 billion Net income (TTM) ($56.40 million) Market capitalization $7.54 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $10.41

Company snapshot

Compass provides real estate brokerage services and a cloud-based software platform for agents, integrating CRM, marketing, and operational tools.

It targets real estate agents and brokerages in the United States seeking technology-driven solutions to manage and grow their businesses.

The company operates at scale with over $6.64 billion in trailing twelve months revenue and a technology-first approach to real estate services.

Compass leverages an integrated suite of digital tools designed for real estate agents, enhancing productivity and client service. Its strategic focus on platform innovation and agent enablement positions it to compete effectively in the evolving U.S. real estate market.

What this transaction means for investors

Barrier Capital’s purchase of Compass shares is noteworthy for a few reasons. The buy represents a new position in the stock, and it was of substantial size that Compass catapulted to the investment management firm’s sixth largest holding. This suggests Barrier Capital has a bullish outlook towards the company.

Compass stock soared to a 52-week high of $13.96 in January as it delivered strong business performance. In the third quarter, it achieved record revenue of $1.9 billion, representing 24% year-over-year growth.

The company forecasted sales to continue rising in the fourth quarter, reaching an estimated $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion. This would be an increase over the prior year’s $1.4 billion.

Compass also has a solid balance sheet. It exited Q3 with total assets of $1.6 billion compared to total liabilities of $775 million.

With Compass doing well, it’s no wonder Barrier Capital decided to initiate a position. Moreover, Compass’ price-to-sales ratio of 0.9 is reasonable, making now a good time to pick up shares.

