Compass Rises 28% YTD: Should Investors Buy or Hold on to the Stock?

Compass COMP shares have gained 28.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Internet - Software industry’s declines of 14.4% and 10.9%, respectively.



COMP has also outperformed its industry peers, including BlackBerry BB, CI&T CINT and Arlo Technologies ARLO, in the same period.



Year to date, BlackBerry, CI&T and Arlo Technologies shares have declined 16.4%, 19.7% and 20.6%, respectively.



The momentum in COMP shares can be attributed to its effective strategic execution and the strength of its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. Compass’ focus on continuous innovation and seamless integration delivers structural advantages that boost agent productivity and enhance client satisfaction, which are the key drivers behind the stock’s upward movement.

Compass, Inc. Price and Consensus

Compass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Compass, Inc. Quote

However, a potential tariff war could pressure Compass's margins through higher input costs and supply-chain disruptions. The impacts will depend on the scope of tariffs, the company’s exposure to affected regions, and its ability to adapt operations to changing economic and trade conditions.

Tech-Driven Platform Powers Compass’s Growth

COMP has introduced a trio of innovative tools — Compass One, Reverse Prospecting and Make-Me-Sell — which elevate its end-to-end technology platform and strengthen its structural edge in residential real estate. Built in-house, these solutions deliver a seamless, data-driven experience to agents and clients, underscoring Compass’s position as a tech-forward market leader.



Compass One, launched nationally in February 2025, is a transformative, all-in-one client dashboard offering round-the-clock transparency across the entire real estate journey. Streamlining communication between agents and clients at every stage enhances the transaction experience. The impact was immediate. Within a week of the launch, Compass agents sent 15,000 invites, boosting client engagement by 43%.



Reverse Prospecting gives home sellers exclusive, real-time visibility into how often agents and their clients view, comment on, favorite, or share their listings across the Compass platform, offering valuable insights to gauge buyer interest and inform selling strategies.



Compass Make-Me-Sell, set for its full launch soon, aims to convert a portion of the company's extensive CRM contacts into passive "willing-to-sell" inventory. This feature allows agents to identify sellers who may not be actively listing their properties but are open to selling under the right conditions, thereby expanding available inventory exclusively to Compass agents.

COMP’s Earnings & Sales Estimates Trend Upward

For the second quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 125%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, suggesting a 23.43% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.72%. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, implying a 122.58% year-over-year upsurge.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing three quarters, delivering an average positive surprise of 94.03%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion

Given Compass’ steady momentum in expanding its proprietary, end-to-end technology platform and driving agent productivity, the company remains well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities in residential real estate. Tools like Compass One, Reverse Prospecting and MI Sell are strengthening its structural advantages and enhancing client engagement.



However, macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated mortgage rates, tight housing inventory and declining home sales, continue to weigh on overall transaction volumes.



Currently, COMP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Compass, Inc. (COMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CI&T Inc. (CINT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.