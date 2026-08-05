Compass Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Compass (NYSE:COMP) reported record second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with results exceeding its guidance range as the company continued integrating the Anywhere businesses acquired earlier this year.

Revenue totaled $4.3 billion in the second quarter, up 14.3% from the prior-year period on a pro forma basis, while adjusted EBITDA reached $363 million. The company generated GAAP net income of $92 million, compared with $39 million a year earlier, and free cash flow of $180 million. Cash on hand rose by $210 million from the first quarter to $694 million as of June 30.

Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said the company’s brokerage operations, including the Coldwell Banker, Compass, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brands, outpaced the broader housing market. Brokerage gross transaction value rose about 16% year over year on a pro forma basis, compared with a 6% increase in overall market volume, while transactions increased 7.4% against market growth of 3.5%.

“Our talented real estate professionals and our presence in the luxury markets allowed us to capitalize on this market growth,” CFO Scott Wahlers said.

Luxury markets and integrated services support growth

Owned brokerage revenue was $3.96 billion, up 15% on a pro forma basis. Wahlers said wealth creation tied to the artificial intelligence boom in Northern California contributed to growth, citing data from Compass Chief Economist Mike Simonsen showing 140 San Francisco homes sold for at least $1 million above asking price during the first half of the year.

Compass said its standalone brand’s Bay Area revenue was up 19% year over year in both July and August, on a business-day-adjusted basis, following 20% growth in June.

Franchise revenue rose 7.6% to $135 million, while integrated services revenue increased 7.7% to $211 million, led by title and escrow operations. Total title and escrow transactions increased 7.6%, with purchase transactions up 6% and refinancing transactions up 25%.

The company plans to migrate its title and escrow operations to Compass’ title production platform during 2026 and 2027. Reffkin said the transition is intended to create additional efficiencies and margin opportunities, while the company works to expand the attachment of title, escrow and mortgage services to brokerage transactions.

Synergies ahead of plan

Compass said it had actioned its full first-year target of $300 million in net cost synergies by July, five months ahead of schedule. Management now expects to action $330 million of net synergies by the end of the first year and to realize $220 million during 2026, including about $150 million through operating expenses and $70 million through capital expenditures.

The company maintained its longer-term target of $500 million in actioned net cost synergies but said it expects to reach that amount in less than three years and potentially exceed it over that period. Wahlers cautioned that the pace of savings could slow as Compass moves into deeper operational integrations and systems work.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $699 million in the quarter and were essentially flat year over year on a pro forma basis. Compass said its cost to serve per transaction within the standalone Compass brand reached a record low.

Platform rollout and Coming Soon strategy

Compass began a pilot rollout of its newly branded Home Platform in July to more than 4,000 agents across Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty. The platform received an 82% customer satisfaction score, according to the company.

By the end of September, Compass expects nearly 50,000 additional agents in its owned brokerage brands to have access to the platform, bringing the total to more than 80,000 agents including the Compass brand. Domestic franchise agents are expected to begin onboarding in the first quarter of 2027.

Reffkin also highlighted the company’s partnership with Rocket Redfin. Since Coming Soon listings launched on Redfin in late in the first quarter, Compass agents have received more than 60,000 leads from Rocket Redfin and Compass has provided more than 20,000 Coming Soon listings to Redfin, he said.

In Chicago, where Compass has its largest concentration of Coming Soon listings, sessions on compass.com increased 111% year over year, compared with 34% growth across the company’s website overall. Reffkin said adoption of Compass’ three-phase marketing strategy approached 57% of new Compass listings in the most recent week, and the company expects 80% of Compass brokerage listings to launch as Coming Soon listings by the end of the third quarter.

During the call, Reffkin argued that more flexible multiple-listing-service rules and state-level seller opt-out laws could support the company’s marketing strategy. He said Compass expects more than 90% of MLSs to have rules allowing sellers to market both private-exclusive and Coming Soon listings by year-end.

AI initiatives and outlook

Compass said it is deploying artificial intelligence tools to lower operating costs and improve agent productivity. The company identified roughly $8 million in savings and cost-avoidance opportunities through AI workflows in areas including transaction management, legal and growth. It also said AI now produces 50% to 60% of new code across its technology organization.

For the third quarter, Compass forecast revenue of $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $305 million. It expects positive free cash flow for the period.

For the full year, the company raised its non-GAAP operating expense forecast by $50 million to a range of $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. The increase reflects $35 million of operating expenses from a brokerage acquisition completed in early July, along with additional compensation tied to recent performance.

Wahlers said Compass expects to continue building cash until debt call restrictions expire in April 2027. The company plans to redeem $500 million of 9.75% notes during the second quarter of 2027 and said it had no borrowings outstanding under its $500 million revolving credit facility at quarter-end.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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