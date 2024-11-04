Compass price target raised to $5.50 from $4.50 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Compass (COMP) to $5.50 from $4.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- Compass price target raised to $6 from $5 at Barclays
- Compass Inc. Surpasses Q3 Earnings Expectations
- Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats
- Compass reports Q3 EPS (0c), consensus (3c)
- Compass sees Q4 Q4 revenue $1.225B-$1.325B, consensus $1.24B
