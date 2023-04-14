Compass Point Upgrades SLM (SLM)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $17.68. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.58% from its latest reported closing price of $13.75.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is $1,468MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.64.

SLM Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMLCX - Simt Tax-managed Large Cap Fund Class F holds 109K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 110.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 46.43% over the last quarter.

HCEGX - The Growth Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 141K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DON - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 387K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 754K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing a decrease of 170.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 67.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.26%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 278,575K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 3.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

