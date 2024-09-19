Compass Point Upgrades SL Green Realty (SLG)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.45% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $55.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.45% from its latest reported closing price of $72.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 780MM, a decrease of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.26%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 67,182K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,193K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,663K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 77.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,629K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,936K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 84.83% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

