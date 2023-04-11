Compass Point Upgrades Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $24.84. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.03% from its latest reported closing price of $21.98.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is $999MM, a decrease of 16.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.06.

Radian Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $21.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASQIX - Small Company Fund Investor Class holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSRBX - Banking Portfolio holds 256K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 15.54% over the last quarter.

SSMAX - Siit Small Mid Cap Equity Fund - holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 429K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 176,891K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Radian Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

