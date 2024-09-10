Compass Point Upgrades PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for PennantPark Investment (NYSE:PNNT) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.15% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.15% from its latest reported closing price of $6.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Investment is 133MM, a decrease of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.17%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 18,771K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 2,658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares , representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 31.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,088K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 15.48% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 90.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing an increase of 35.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 65.00% over the last quarter.

PennantPark Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

