Compass Point Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock (PEB.PRE)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PEB.PRE) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB.PRE is 0.44%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 1,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 384K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB.PRE by 6.12% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 373K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

