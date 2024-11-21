Compass Point Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.06% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $14.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.06% from its latest reported closing price of $12.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,589MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.09%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 178,032K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 23,181K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 8,474K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,792K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,168K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,611K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,054K shares , representing a decrease of 52.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 41.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,187K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,051K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

