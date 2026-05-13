Compass Point Upgrades NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCPK:NLCP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.18% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for NewLake Capital Partners is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.18% from its latest reported closing price of $19.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NewLake Capital Partners is 68MM, an increase of 35.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewLake Capital Partners. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLCP is 0.01%, an increase of 99.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.56% to 33K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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