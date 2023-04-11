Compass Point Upgrades MGIC Investment (MTG)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is $16.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.52% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is $1,218MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.16.

MGIC Investment Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diversified Trust holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDX - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF holds 147K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Glassman Wealth Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 790K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 0.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.22%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 329,981K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

