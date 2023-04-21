Compass Point Upgrades MBIA (MBI)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MBIA is $14.96. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 49.60% from its latest reported closing price of $10.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MBIA is $29MM, a decrease of 58.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Group holds 2,458K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 167K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 77.94% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 119K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 89.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 1,799.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.16%, an increase of 36.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 33,622K shares. The put/call ratio of MBI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

See all MBIA regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.