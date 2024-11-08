Compass Point Upgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.22% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is $138.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.22% from its latest reported closing price of $106.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is 332MM, an increase of 6.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPR is 0.22%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 21,566K shares. The put/call ratio of IIPR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,844K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 6.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,130K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 1.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 656K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

