Compass Point Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0J66)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0J66) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.09 GBX to a high of 25.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from its latest reported closing price of 18.03 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,475MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J66 is 0.24%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 809,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 33,969K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,679K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,791K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 87.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,182K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,799K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 26,875K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,225K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,156K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,165K shares , representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J66 by 82.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.