Compass Point Upgrades Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of 11.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is 101MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

Horizon Technology Finance Declares $0.11 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $11.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.08%, the lowest has been 6.73%, and the highest has been 20.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 1,802K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Green Alpha Advisors holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Eqis Capital Management holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 1.12% over the last quarter.

NXTE - AXS Green Alpha ETF holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 6.21% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.