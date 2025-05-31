Compass Point Upgrades HCI Group (LSE:0J22)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for HCI Group (LSE:0J22) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.46% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is 157.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 146.16 GBX to a high of 169.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 39.46% from its latest reported closing price of 113.17 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 407MM, a decrease of 46.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J22 is 0.19%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 12,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 941K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 48.20% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 796K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 623K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 525K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J22 by 49.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.