Compass Point Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.94% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for DiamondRock Hospitality is $10.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.94% from its latest reported closing price of $8.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DiamondRock Hospitality is 1,075MM, a decrease of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiamondRock Hospitality. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.17%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 251,937K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,209K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,835K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,051K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,824K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,849K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 51.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,559K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,888K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

