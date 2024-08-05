Compass Point Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality Company - Preferred Stock (DRH.PRA)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for DiamondRock Hospitality Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DRH.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH.PRA is 0.45%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 1,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 448K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 446K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH.PRA by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 183K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 169K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 142K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH.PRA by 1.95% over the last quarter.

