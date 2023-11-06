Compass Point Upgrades Centerspace (CSR)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.17% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is 64.64. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.17% from its latest reported closing price of 50.83.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is 276MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

Centerspace Declares $0.73 Dividend

On September 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $50.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.11%, an increase of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 13,245K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,054K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 599K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 426K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Centerspace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

