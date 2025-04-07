Compass Point Upgrades Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.11% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 44.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.45 GBX to a high of 59.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.11% from its latest reported closing price of 31.14 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 10,209MM, an increase of 51.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD0 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 335,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 23,097K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,750K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 15.57% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 12,516K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,959K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 4.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,878K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,572K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,612K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 0.84% over the last quarter.

