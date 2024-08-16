Compass Point Upgrades AFC Gamma (AFCG)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for AFC Gamma (NasdaqGM:AFCG) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.07% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for AFC Gamma is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 38.07% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AFC Gamma is 99MM, an increase of 88.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Gamma. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFCG is 0.11%, an increase of 25.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.30% to 7,525K shares. The put/call ratio of AFCG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 641K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 535K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 483K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 434K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 30.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 55.91% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 431K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 69.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFCG by 197.22% over the last quarter.

AFC Gamma Background Information



AFC Gamma, Inc. is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

