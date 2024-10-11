Compass Point Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.48% Upside

As of September 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is $23.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.48% from its latest reported closing price of $23.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 282MM, a decrease of 18.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.16%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 135,279K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,838K shares representing 17.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 7.64% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 9,923K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,094K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 5.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,672K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,933K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,381K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares , representing an increase of 35.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 76.93% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

