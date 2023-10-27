Compass Point Maintains Sun Communities (SUI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is 149.60. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 38.94% from its latest reported closing price of 107.67.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,205MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

Sun Communities Declares $0.93 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of $107.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.53%, a decrease of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 140,468K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 12,664K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,996K shares, representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,473K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 28.44% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,243K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,439K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,875K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

