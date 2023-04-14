Compass Point Maintains Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.51% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Blockchain is $9.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.51% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Blockchain is $424MM, an increase of 63.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNTC - Direxion Daily FinTech Bull 2X Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Trading holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 45,802.91% over the last quarter.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 18.14% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 14.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Blockchain. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.26%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 67,855K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

