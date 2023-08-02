Compass Point Maintains Navient (NAVI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.51% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is 18.94. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.51% from its latest reported closing price of 19.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 917MM, a decrease of 29.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 130,761K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 5.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 24.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,325K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,636K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 5.78% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,389K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 7.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,128K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.