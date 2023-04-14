Compass Point Maintains Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.21. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.97% over the last quarter.

ICA Group Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 48.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 38.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.67% to 55,552K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

