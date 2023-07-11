Compass Point Maintains Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.97% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is 12.08. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from its latest reported closing price of 12.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is 101MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

Horizon Technology Finance Declares $0.11 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $12.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.06%, the lowest has been 6.73%, and the highest has been 20.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.71 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 16.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.12%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.13% to 2,133K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEXTX - Shelton Green Alpha Fund holds 390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Green Alpha Advisors holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Eqis Capital Management holds 146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

NXTE - AXS Green Alpha ETF holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.