Compass Point Maintains HCI Group (HCI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is 81.94. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.10% from its latest reported closing price of 56.47.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 563MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCI is 0.10%, an increase of 55.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 8,631K shares. The put/call ratio of HCI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,326K shares representing 27.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 376,080.23% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 533K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 25.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 62.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 513K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 358K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 95.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 2,983.90% over the last quarter.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 289K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 156,601.03% over the last quarter.

HCI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

Key filings for this company:

