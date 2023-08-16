Compass Point Maintains CompoSecure Inc - (CMPO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Compass Point maintained coverage of CompoSecure Inc - (NASDAQ:CMPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CompoSecure Inc - is 14.08. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 110.40% from its latest reported closing price of 6.69.

The projected annual revenue for CompoSecure Inc - is 439MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.10%, a decrease of 19.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 16,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 1,639K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 37.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 120.21% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,242K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,100K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,074K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,040K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 19.20% over the last quarter.

CompoSecure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience.

