Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Visa (WBAG:VISA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Visa (WBAG:VISA) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 5,584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VISA is 1.13%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 1,718,229K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,278K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,296K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISA by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,303K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,936K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISA by 9.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,152K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,607K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISA by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,883K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,875K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISA by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 24,624K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISA by 77.86% over the last quarter.

