Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (TWO.PRC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TWO.PRC) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO.PRC is 1.07%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 2,124K shares.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 938K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRC by 2.82% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 875K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRC by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund holds 96K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRC by 0.64% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 34.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRC by 17.98% over the last quarter.

