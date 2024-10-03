Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (TWO.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TWO.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO.PRA is 0.24%, an increase of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 1,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRA by 4.84% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 364K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fund holds 129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Connectus Wealth holds 103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO.PRA by 59.39% over the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

