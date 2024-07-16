Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (SYF.PRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SYF.PRB) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 462K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 416K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 400K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

PFINX - PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Fund Institutional Class holds 336K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

PIGIX - PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Institutional holds 320K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.