Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (SYF.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SYF.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF.PRA is 0.54%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 7,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,995K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 10.19% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,260K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 6.26% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 642K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 14.70% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 608K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 0.50% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 514K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF.PRA by 6.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.