Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Rocket Companies (RKT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.30% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $21.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.95 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.30% from its latest reported closing price of $15.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is 12,666MM, an increase of 79.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 14.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.36%, an increase of 44.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 109.94% to 819,810K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 39,381K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,396K shares , representing an increase of 35.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 30.75% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 32,538K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,831K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,190K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing an increase of 99.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 11,715.04% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 25,689K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,795K shares , representing an increase of 46.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 62.16% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 21,017K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

