Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Robinhood Markets (BMV:HOOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Compass Point initiated coverage of Robinhood Markets (BMV:HOOD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,459K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,559K shares , representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 94.96% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 24,159K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,885K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 40.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,697K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 54.68% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 17,521K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares , representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 16,514K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,906K shares , representing a decrease of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 14.71% over the last quarter.

