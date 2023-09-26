Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Compass Point initiated coverage of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is 18.56. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of 22.25.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,849MM, an increase of 36.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 11.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 161,253K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 9,849K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,816K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,167K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,889K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 227.05% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

