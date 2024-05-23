Compass Point Initiates Coverage of OptimumBank Holdings (OPHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of OptimumBank Holdings (NasdaqCM:OPHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimumBank Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHC is 0.05%, an increase of 115.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.97% to 902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EJF Capital holds 256K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 210K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 18.96% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Optimumbank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank (the 'Bank') which provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The Bank accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.