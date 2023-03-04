Compass Point Initiates Coverage of CompoSecure Inc - (CMPO) with Buy Recommendation

On March 3, 2023, Compass Point initiated coverage of CompoSecure Inc - with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.17% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CompoSecure Inc - is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 89.17% from its latest reported closing price of $6.74.

The projected annual revenue for CompoSecure Inc - is $439MM, an increase of 16.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.21.

What are large shareholders doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,267K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 15.81% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,242K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,115K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 1,040K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 1,031K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 5.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.07%, an increase of 50.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 12,342K shares.

CompoSecure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience.

