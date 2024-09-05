Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Mastercard (SNSE:MACL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Mastercard (SNSE:MACL) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MACL is 0.98%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 831,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,878K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,595K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MACL by 84.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,207K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,175K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MACL by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,639K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,932K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MACL by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,071K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MACL by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,264K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,558K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MACL by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.