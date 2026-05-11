Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Live Oak Acquisition V (LOKV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Live Oak Acquisition V (NasdaqGM:LOKV) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Acquisition V. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOKV is 0.27%, an increase of 23.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.85% to 19,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,750K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,425K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,247K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%.

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 1,100K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cnh Partners holds 1,021K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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