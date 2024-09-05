Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (LSE:0A6D) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (LSE:0A6D) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 1,311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6D is 0.21%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 74,869K shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,958K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6D by 28.37% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,877K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6D by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6D by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6D by 51.47% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,941K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6D by 8.04% over the last quarter.

