Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Compass Point initiated coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NasdaqGS:JKHY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is $185.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of $174.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,446MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.21%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 74,869K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,958K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 28.37% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,877K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 51.47% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,941K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.